2 more Indiana men face federal charges in Capitol riot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two central Indiana men face federal charges stemming from the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building.

Federal authorities say in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that photographs show Israel Tutrow of Greenfield and Joshua Wagner of Greenwood were inside the Capitol that day while Congress met to certify results from the presidential election.

They charges they face include disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol Buildings. Wagner surrendered Tuesday.

A warrant has been issued for Tutrow’s arrest.