2 more carjackings overnight in Chicago

CHICAGO — At least two more carjackings happened overnight in the city — one in McKinley Park and one in North Kenwood

Chicago police said a 27-year-old woman was sitting in a parking car on the 2100 block of West Pershing Road around 1 a.m. when a black SUV pulled up next to her car and stopped.

Four men got out of the car and pointed a firearm at the woman, police said. One of the men then demanded that the womane exit her car and give them her belongings. The woman complied.

Police said two of the men then got into her car and fled. The other two got into the SUV they came in and followed the stolen car.

The men took the woman’s cellphone and purse. No one was injured or taken into custody.

A few hours earlier around 10:30 p.m. Monday, a 20-year-old man was about to enter his car on the 1000 block of East 46th Street when he was approached by two men. One of the men had a gun and told the man to give him all of his belongings. The man complied and gave the offenders the keys to his vehicle and wallet.

Police said the men then jumped into the 20-year-old’s Audi and fled.

No one was injured and the incident is under investigation.