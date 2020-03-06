2 men shot on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Two men were shot on the city’s Northwest Side early Friday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 7700 block of West Belmont, while a 27-year-old man and 32-year-old man were standing outside. An unknown man approached the two and fired shots, striking them each in the leg.

The suspect fled on foot.

Both men were transported to Loyola Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.

Police said the shooting may have stemmed from an earlier verbal altercation.