CHICAGO — Two men were injured in a shooting that took place in the city’s Loop Saturday morning.

According to police, the shooting took place near the 0-100 block of North Dearborn Street just before 9 a.m.

Police say a 58-year-old man sustained a graze wound to his left arm and a 34-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg. Both men were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.