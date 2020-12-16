2 men, juvenile charged after armed carjacking, robbery in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. – Two men and a juvenile have been charged following an armed carjacking and robbery at a suburban mall parking lot.

On Sunday at around 3:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the Fox Valley Mall on the report of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they learned three suspects committed an armed carjacking and took the victims’ cell phones and marijuana.

The vehicle was later located in a different parking lot at the mall, police said.

Police have charged Davarious Skyes, 19, of Aurora, and Deshaun Williams, 21, of DeKalb, with armed robbery. They were arrested Monday night at a gas station in Aurora.

A 16-year-old suspect was also arrested in connection to the incident.