CHICAGO — Two men are injured after a shooting that took place in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to police, two men were sitting inside a parked vehicle when an unknown man exited a black sedan and fired multiple shots into the car.

A 32-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, neck and buttocks and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Another 36-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.