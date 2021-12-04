2 men charged in shooting that wounded Chicago officer

CHICAGO — Two men were charged in a shooting that wounded a Chicago police officer earlier this week.

Michael Taylor, 26, and Adonis Covington, 21 both face attempted murder and other charges stemming from a shooting that happened Wednesday night on the 9200 block of South Stony Island Avenue on the South Side.

Police said officers were conducting a traffic investigation when a shootout began. An officer was shot in the leg but was later released from the hospital.

One of the suspects was also wounded, but his condition is not known.

Police arrested both men shortly after the shooting.

No further information was provided.



