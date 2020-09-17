2 men charged after downtown crime spree

CHICAGO — Two men have been charged after a crime spree that stretched from Michigan Avenue to the South Loop.

Davarius Minor, 21, is accused of firing shots around 11 a.m. Tuesday near Michigan Avenue and Harrison Street. Daquan Dunn is accused of driving the getaway car as police tried to stop the men.

The incident ended in a four-car crash a short time later, near Roosevelt Road and Ruble Street.

No one was seriously hurt.

One gun was recovered at the scene.

Minor and Dunn were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. Two other suspects were released without charges.