2 marijuana companies trying to open dispensaries in Gold Coast

CHICAGO — Two marijuana companies are vying to open dispensaries in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Cresco Labs is seeking to open a dispensary at 29 W. Division St. and PharmaCann is trying to open one at 12 W. Maple St. However, the law does not allow weed dispensaries within 1,500 feet of each other. Because of the regulations, only one can open up shop.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) said he has been hearing from his constituents about the issue. He said many of the calls and emails he has gotten have been negative. He said while a lot said they were not against a dispensary, they were against the two specific locations.

Hopkins feels the same and in the past that would’ve been game over for both locations under the long-standing Aldermanic privilege. When Mayor Lori Lightfoot took office, her first official act was signing an executive order designed to limit aldermanic privilege.

Now the City Zoning Board will take the aldermen’s position under advisement.

Both companies are holding public meetings to hear from local residents Thursday at 6 p.m. Cresco Labs will hold its meeting at the Hilton, 198 E. Delaware Pl. PharmaCann’s will be at Dave and Buster’s, 1030 N. Clark St.