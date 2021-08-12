2 Lake County Jail correctional officers praised for saving life of inmate

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Dramatic video from Lake County Jail shows how two correctional officers saved an inmate’s life.

The incident happened on Monday around noon.

The officers were escorting an inmate back to his upper-level cell when he threw himself over a railing, trying to fall to the floor below. One of the officers grabbed him while the other officer ran to help. Together, they pulled the 28-year-old man back to safety.

The inmate was not hurt. He is now being monitored to prevent any self-harm.

Correctional officers Garrett Parsell and Matthew Bellavia are being praised for their quick actions.

“They are heroes in my book,” said Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg. “They, along with their correctional staff colleagues, consistently go above and beyond to keep our inmates safe. I am incredibly proud of our correctional employees and the hard work they put in each and every day.”

RAW VIDEO: Lake County Jail correctional officers praised for saving life of inmate