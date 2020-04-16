2 killed in wrong-way crash in Wauconda

WAUCONDA, Ill. — Two people were killed after a wrong-way crash in Wauconda.

The two-vehicle accident happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on Rand Road. Police said a Honda Odyssey was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it hit a delivery truck head on.

Fire officials arrived to the scene and found two vehicles, one rolled over, and both with heavy front damage.

The 23-year-old driver of the delivery truck was transported to Advocate Condell Hospital in serious condition.

A 24-year-old man and 25-year-old man in the Odyssey were pronounced dead on the scene.

NW Rand Rd. will remain closed from Old Rand to IL-176 for several hours for the investigation.

Police say this crash was due to a wrong way driver



23 y/o driver of delivery truck transported to the hospital in serious condition; 25 y/o & 24 y/o men in Odyssey killed in crash. https://t.co/jCbxPBv46U — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) April 16, 2020