CHICAGO — Two people were killed in a rollover crash on I-57 early Wednesday morning.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. on northbound I-57 near 99th Street. Illinois State Police responded for a single-vehicle crash after the car spun out and struck a light pole.

According to ISP, there were three occupants inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. A man was confirmed dead on the scene.

Another man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in grave condition, where he was pronounced dead. A woman was transported to the same hospital in serious condition.

Their identities have not yet been released.

As of 7 a.m., the northbound lanes were back open at 111th Street after being closed for several hours Wednesday morning.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.