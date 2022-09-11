CHICAGO — Two men were killed in a two-vehicle crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, early Sunday morning.

Accoridng to police, a man in a white sedan entered the northbound lanes and was going southbound in the wrong direction and crashed into a silver Sedan head on, around the 2000 block of North DuSable Lane at 2:20 a.m.

The man in the white Sedan sustained blunt force of trauma to the body and was transported to the Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time after, police say.

The man in the silver Sedan also sustained blunt force trauma and his car caught on fire. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The scene is still active and being investigated. There is no other information provided at this time.