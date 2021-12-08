2 killed after driver suffers medical emergency, vehicle plows into Midlothian building

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. – Authorities say two people are dead after the vehicle driven by an elderly man experiencing a medical emergency crashed into a south suburban restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.

Authorities say the incident occurred just before 1 p.m. at the Midlothian Shopping Plaza. According to Midlothian Police Chief Daniel Delaney, the older adult was driving in the shopping plaza lot at 144th and Pulaski, near the Secretary of State building, when he became ill. What Delaney described as a ‘medical event’ caused the driver to accelerate his vehicle and strike two elderly pedestrians.

The man’s vehicle also struck several parked cars before crashing into the Jam Rock restaurant.

Paramedics rushed all three elderly patients to Christ Hospital in critical condition. A Cook County representative says a man and woman succumbed to their injuries.

Authorities identified the victims as Thomas Coyne of Oak Lawn and Kathleen Coyne of Hometown.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN News for updates.