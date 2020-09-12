2 killed, 4 injured after South Austin shooting

CHICAGO — Two people were killed and four others were injured after a shooting in the city’s South Austin neighborhood.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of North Pine Avenue just down the street from Austin High School.

Police said a man opened fire after an argument started at a party. He hit five people. Officials said someone returned fire, and hit him in the stomach.

Two of the people who were shot died at the hospital.

The shooter is in critical condition. Three others who were shot were in good condition.

Police say a gun was recovered on the scene.

No further information was provided.