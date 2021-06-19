2 kids among 5 hospitalized after South Shore fire

CHICAGO — Two children were among five people hospitalized after a fire in a South Shore apartment building.

Chicago fire officials said a fire broke out on the six floor of the building on the 7700 block of South Shore Drive around 9 a.m. Saturday. The fire department said the flames went through the roof. Nine people total were injured, but only five were transported to a hospital.

One woman was listed in critical condition. The conditions of the other people, including the children, is unknown.

No further information was provided.

7733 south shore struck out. Two transports one yellow one very critical. pic.twitter.com/n75e5bCGFo — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 19, 2021