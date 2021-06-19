2 kids among 5 hospitalized after South Shore fire

CHICAGO — Two children were among five people hospitalized after a fire in a South Shore apartment building.
Chicago fire officials said a fire broke out on the six floor of the building on the 7700 block of South Shore Drive around 9 a.m. Saturday. The fire department said the flames went through the roof. Nine people total were injured, but only five were transported to a hospital.
One woman was listed in critical condition. The conditions of the other people, including the children, is unknown.
No further information was provided.