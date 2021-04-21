2 Judson University students dead after multi-vehicle Elgin crash

ELGIN, Ill. — Two Judson University students were killed and two others were injured after a crash near the school’s Elgin campus.

Elgin police said officers responded to a crash involving four vehicles around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at Route 31 and Judson Drive. Police said the students were traveling south on State Street turning east onto Judson Drive. Three vehicles traveling north on State Street were then involved in a chain reaction crash with the car the students were in.

Two of the students, identified as Dallas Colburn and Nathanael Madison, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other students who were in the same car were taken to Sherman Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. All four students were seniors in the school’s architecture program.

Elgin police said two additional people from the crash were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“We are deeply saddened and mourn this tragic loss tonight. We grieve with the families and ask for prayers for the students and their families,” the school’s president, Gene Crume, said. “Our prayers are also with the students who were injured and who will be impacted by this tragic accident. We continue to trust in God who walks alongside us in every situation.”

The incident is under investigation.