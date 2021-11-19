2 injured when CTA bus crashes into KFC on Near West Side

CHICAGO — Two people were injured Friday when a CTA bus crashed into a KFC on Chicago’s Near West Side.

The bus crashed into a portion of the KFC located at 1145 South Western Avenue around 7 p.m.

It’s not clear how many people were on the bus but according to the Chicago Fire Department at least two people were injured. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A second person was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

No other information was available.

It is unknow at this time what caused the crash.