CHICAGO — An investigation is underway on Saturday night after a shooting outside of a funeral home on the city’s Southwest Side, police say.

According to Chicago police, two people were injured in the shooting, which happened around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in the 5100 block of South Western Avenue in Gage Park.

Officers say a 32-year-old man was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

The second victim, a 72-year-old woman, suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, arm and side of her body. Police say she was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Officers later recovered a vehicle in the 4200 block of West Gladys Avenue that police believe was used in the shooting. Police say two persons of interest were also taken in for questioning.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and officers say an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information on the shooting can leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.