WATCH LIVE
WGN News at Ten

2 injured after police chase leads to multi-vehicle crash in Calumet City

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — At least two people were injured after a police chase led to a multi-vehicle crash in Calumet City.

Police radio traffic indicated officers were chasing the driver of a black Dodge Charger Wednesday evening. That car crashed into several vehicles and ended up going over an embankment into the forest preserve near Torrence Avenue and River Oaks Drive.

A white SUV ended up rolling over, a Jeep and a BMW were also hit and badly damaged.

At least two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

No further information was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News