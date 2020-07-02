2 injured after police chase leads to multi-vehicle crash in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — At least two people were injured after a police chase led to a multi-vehicle crash in Calumet City.

Police radio traffic indicated officers were chasing the driver of a black Dodge Charger Wednesday evening. That car crashed into several vehicles and ended up going over an embankment into the forest preserve near Torrence Avenue and River Oaks Drive.

A white SUV ended up rolling over, a Jeep and a BMW were also hit and badly damaged.

At least two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

No further information was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.