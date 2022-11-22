CREST HILL — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a driver crashed into a Food 4 Less Tuesday in Crest Hill, according to police.

The driver, a man in his 60s, crashed into the store in the 1700 block of Larking Avenue, according to police. He had minor injuries and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

A man in his 50s who was inside the store was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver consented to a blood draw and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

The store will remain closed until it is inspected and deemed safe.