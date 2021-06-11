2 in custody after West Pullman SWAT situation following woman’s fatal shooting

CHICAGO — Two people were taken into custody after a SWAT response at a home on the South Side after a woman was shot dead.

Chicago police arrived on the 12200 block of South Union Avenue around 12 a.m. and found a woman shot dead on the sidewalk. She had been shot in the head.

Witnesses told officers that they saw someone run into a nearby apartment building.

SWAT officers were stationed outside that building and it situation ended just before 4:30 a.m. Two people were taken into custody.

The shooting may have grown out of a domestic incident.

Police said there was another person who was shot in the incident. A 26-year-old man was shot in the hip and was treated and released from St. Bernard Hospital. He would not say who shot him or provide any further information.

No further information was provided.