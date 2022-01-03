2 hurt in Metra train, car collision in Glencoe

GLENCOE, Ill. – Two people were injured after a Metra train collided with a vehicle Monday evening in downtown Glencoe. 

Authorities say both injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Details remain limited, but Glencoe officials say the Metra train struck a vehicle on the Park Avenue rail crossing tracks.  

A crash investigation is ongoing.  

All traffic on the Metra UP-North line is suspended until further notice. The Park Avenue crossing also remains closed. Drivers should seek alternate routes. 

