2 hurt in Metra train, car collision in Glencoe

GLENCOE, Ill. – Two people were injured after a Metra train collided with a vehicle Monday evening in downtown Glencoe.
Authorities say both injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
Details remain limited, but Glencoe officials say the Metra train struck a vehicle on the Park Avenue rail crossing tracks.
A crash investigation is ongoing.
All traffic on the Metra UP-North line is suspended until further notice. The Park Avenue crossing also remains closed. Drivers should seek alternate routes.