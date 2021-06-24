2 Gary men to plead guilty in slaying of delivery driver

HAMMOND, Ind. — Two Gary men have agreed to plead guilty to federal charges in the slaying of a pizza delivery driver and admit that they lured the man to an abandoned house for a planned robbery.

Twenty-two-year-old Terryante Flournoy and 22-year-old Ciontay Wright signed plea agreements Wednesday under which both will plead guilty to attempted robbery, with Flournoy also pleading guilty to possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports prosecutors have agreed to drop murder charges against the pair in exchange for them changing their plea to guilty in the fatal November 2019 shooting of 30-year-old David Shelton of Portage.