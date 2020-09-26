2 firefighters injured after fire in Little Italy

CHICAGO — Two firefighters were injured during a fire on the Near West Side Friday.

Fire crews responded to a fire in the 1100 block of West Taylor Street in Little Italy around 8:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Both firefighters were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK. The fire department said the fire in the three-story building was intense. Ambulances were sent to the scene because some firefighters showed signs of fatigue.

The fire was struck a short time later.

No word on what caused the fire.