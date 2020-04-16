2 escape from maximum-security prison in Wisconsin

PORTAGE, Wis. — Sheriff’s officials say two prisoners have escaped from the state maximum-security prison in Portage.

Residents in the area received automated phone calls about the prison escape about 6 a.m. Thursday and were urged to lock their doors.

Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said numerous law enforcement officers are looking for 37-year-old James Newman and 46-year-old Thomas Deering.

Authorities did not say how the two escaped from the Columbia Correctional Institution.

According to online records, Deering has convictions for kidnapping, sexual assault, burglary, battery by a prisoner and escape. Newman has convictions for kidnapping, escape, theft and discharging a firearm.