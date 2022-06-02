ELMHURST, Ill. — Two women from Illinois have been charged with taking part in the mob action at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Kimberly DiFrancesco and Trudy Castle are facing several charges including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

The women were allegedly inside the building for around 30 minutes. Federal authorities said the two met up with Castle’s adult son at one point outside the building.

The women allegedly tried to enter again later, but didn’t get in.

Last month, an Uptown man and his Utah-based father were charged in connection with the Capitol attack.