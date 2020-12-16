2 dead, including 16-year-old, in Zion shooting; 1 critical

ZION, Ill. — A 16-year-old and a man were killed in a shooting Tuesday in Zion that also injured two other people.

Police said the teenage male and a 27-year-old man were killed. A third person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Zion police were called to the 2800 block of Galilee Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found one wounded person at the scene. That person was transported to the hospital.

While at the scene on Galilee Avenue, Waukegan police contacted the officers to report three others who were involved in the shooting were at the Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan. Officers said those three people self-transported to the hospital.

No other details have been released at this time.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information in urged to contact the Zion Police Department at 847-872-8000 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662- 2222.