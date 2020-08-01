2 dead in Worth after apparent fight inside home

WORTH, Ill. – Police are investigating after two men died in an apparent fight inside a Worth residence.

Police have not released details surrounding the incident, but WGN spoke with a woman who’s niece is dating one of the victims.

Charlene Rossini said a 23-year-old man came to a home in the 7400 block of W. 114th Street Friday afternoon. She said he got in a fight with the homeowner, a man in his 40s, and started stabbing him.

The homeowner grabbed a gun and shot the 23-year-old man, she said. Both men died as a result of the incident.

A woman in her 50s, who is reportedly the ex-wife of the homeowner, was slashed by the knife.

Rossini said the 23-year-old man leaves behind a wife and two children.

“My niece is devastated I feel so sorry for her. She’s pregnant a little girl and a boy,” Rossini said. “I don’t know what this world is coming to.”