2 dead in Pullman hit-and-run crash

CHICAGO — Two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Pullman neighborhood.

Police arrived at the scene at 111th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue around 11 pm. Monday night. When they arrived, they discovered a 69-year-old man and 66-year-old woman unresponsive in a vehicle that had been hit by another car.

The man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition while the woman, also critically injured, was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Both the man and woman died from their injuries.

No further information was provided. The incident remains under investigation.