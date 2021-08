KANKAKEE, Ill. — Two people were killed, and others were injured, after a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse.

According to Mike Downey, the Kankakee County Sheriff, there was a shooting between the courthouse and jail around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Kankakee School District 111 put all schools on lockdown while police search for a possible suspect.

