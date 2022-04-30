CHICAGO — Two people were killed and three others were taken into custody following a chase with Illinois State Place that ended with some of the suspects jumping into a river.

Illinois State Police said around 4:40 a.m., they located a vehicle taken in a carjacking and tracked the car to 173rd Street and Torrence Avenue where the car parked. Multiple suspects exited the vehicle into a second vehicle.

The pursuit ensued and ended after the vehicle crashed at 127th Street and Indiana Avenue.

Three suspects from the car were taken into custody. Police said some of the suspects jumped into the Little Calumet River.

The Chicago Police Department Marine Units responded to the scene to assist with the search.

Two suspects were recovered from the water and transported to local area hospitals with life-threatening injuries and were later pronounced dead.

No further information was provided. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.