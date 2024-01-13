HAZEL CREST, Ill. — A driver and passenger are dead after a car crashed into a tree in Hazel Crest overnight.

According to the Hazel Crest Police Department, a vehicle containing four people was travelling southbound on Wood Street at around 2:09 a.m. when it struck a tree.

A passenger from one of the rear seats was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the vehicle was also pronounced dead.

The two remaining passengers were transported to the hospital and are being treated for injuries.

There is currently no information on the extent of their injuries. There is no other information at this time.