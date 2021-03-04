2 dead, 5 others injured in high-speed South Side car crash

CHICAGO — Two people were killed and three others were injured after a crash in the Scottsdale neighborhood.

Chicago police said an 86-year-old man was driving on the 8300 block of South Pulashi Road around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was driving northbound on Pulaski Road in a Ford Explorer and was trying to make a left turn on 85th Street when his car was struck on the passenger side by a Lincoln Aviator that was speeding. The Lincoln was being driven by a 25-year-old woman.

The 86-year-old man was pronounced dead.

The Lincoln had six people total in the car. The driver of the Lincoln was taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries. Police said she was also issued a citation.

A 6-year-old boy sustained minor injuries and was transported to Comers Children’s Hospital.

A 20-year-old man had a fractured arm and 32-year-old man sustained minor injuries. A third man, 19, also sustained minor injuries. All three were transported to the hospital.

The fifth passenger of the Lincoln was a 53-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.