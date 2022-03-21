BATAVIA, Ill. — Two people were killed Monday afternoon following a suburban crash involving six vehicles.

The crash happened in the 1300 block of South Kirk Road just after 1:30 p.m. When authorities arrived, one vehicle was found flipped over on its roof. Two occupants inside were pronounced dead.

Police believe the crash happened after the vehicle attempted a lane change and struck a semi-trailer. Other vehicles were involved after the first collision.

A woman and a young child in another vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can leave a tip at 630-454-2500.