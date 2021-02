CHICAGO — Two people were killed and another was injured after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Wednesdy morning.

According to state police, a driver in an SUV crashed into a light pole near 65th Street around 12:45 a.m. Officials believe speeding may have been a factor in the crash.

As of 5 a.m., all lanes heading southbound from 59th to 69th have been shut down.

No further information was provided.