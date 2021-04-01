2 dead, 1 injured in Southwest Side fire

CHICAGO — Two women are dead and one other person was injured after a fire on the Southwest Side.

A fire broke out around 2 a.m. at an apartment duplex on the 5200 block of West 64th Place on Thursday.

A 60-year-old woman was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition and a 41-year-old woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center. They both were later pronounced dead.

A 57-year-old man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.