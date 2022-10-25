CHICAGO — A man and a woman are in critical condition after being hit by gunfire while inside a vehicle on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the 4500 block of South Lake Shore Drive in the southbound lanes at around 1:18 p.m. when a woman, 26, and a man, 31, were hit by gunfire inside a vehicle. The woman was shot in the head, while the man took shots to the body and legs.

Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Police said they have no one in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.