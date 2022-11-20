CHICAGO — Two CPD police officers were taken to the hospital after a crash in the West Ridge neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to police, a squad car was travelling westbound in the 2600 block of West Pratt Boulevard when a black Nissan Moreno drove through the intersection and hit the squad car. Police said the squad car had its emergency lights activated when the collision occurred.

The two officers were taken to a local hospital in good condition and no citations have yet been issued.

No other information is available at this time.