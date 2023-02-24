CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were seriously injured after their patrol vehicle crashed into a tree on the city’s South Side.

Paramedics were called to the intersection of 72nd Street and S. Fairfield Avenue in Chicago Lawn.

SEE ALSO | Illinois police warn people to be vigilant on ‘National Day of Hate’

Ambulances rushed the officers to Christ Hospital but their injuries were non-life-threatening.

WGN News has reached out to Chicago police for more details about the events that led up to the crash.

SkyCam9 flew above the scene.

This developing story will be updated when more information becomes available.