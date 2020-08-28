2 CPD officers, 3 others injured after Chatham crash

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers and three civilians were injured after a multi-vehicle accident in the city’s Chatham neighborhood.

Chicago police said two officers were in a Chicago Police Department squad card traveling westbound on 83rd Street around 4:30 .m. Friday when they struck a vehicle attempting to turn left on the 8300 block of South Rhodes Avenue.

The two officers both sustained head injuries and were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver and two passengers in the civilian car were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for minor injuries They were in good condition.

No further information was provided.