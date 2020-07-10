2 children, 2 teens dead in fiery Indiana crash; semi driver accused of drug use

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Police said two children and two teenagers died in a fiery crash on I-70 in Wayne County, Indiana that resulted in charges against a semi truck driver, FOX59 reports.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday on I-70 just west of the Cambridge City exit. The crash site was just west of the construction zone.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a Chevrolet car and a semi pulling a box trailer off the left side of the road engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Cambridge City, Greens Fork and Hagerstown responded.

Four people inside the car died. State police identified them as 15-year-old Anesa Noel Acosta, 13-year-old Quintin Michael McGowan, 8-year-old Brekkin Riley Bruce, 6-year-old Trentin Beau Bruce.

The driver of the car, 34-year-old Aaron Bruce, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis hospital and admitted to the burn unit. State police said Bruce had an address from Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said a semi driven by 31-year-old Corey Withrow of Camden, Ohio, crashed into the passenger car, pushing it into the back of another semi. The semi continued to push the car into the left lane and off the road where the vehicles burst into flames. Police say a passerby was able to pull Aaron Bruce out of the car.

Corey Withrow

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses reported seeing Withrow driving erratically before the crash. The initial investigation indicated that Withrow was speeding in the construction zone, police said.

Investigators said it appeared traffic was flowing freely before the crash and ruled out backed-up or stopped traffic as a contributing cause.

Investigators suspected that Withrow, who wasn’t hurt, was under the influence of drugs, and preliminary toxicology results indicate he had multiple drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

He has been arrested on multiple charges, including reckless homicide, operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

The driver of the second semi was uninjured, police said.

The interstate reopened around 5 a.m. Friday.