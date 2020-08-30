2 Chicago police officers, suspect shot in Homan Square

CHICAGO – Two police officers and a suspect were shot early Sunday morning in Homan Square.

At around 2:30 a.m., two officers in the Summer Mobile Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description from a person with a gun call.

Police said they saw a gun in the car and told the suspect to get out, but he locked himself inside.

The officers then broke the car windows and attempted to arrest him as the officers were shot, Supt. Brown said. One officer was shot four times and is in serious but stable condition at Stroger. The other officer was shot twice and is in good condition, police said.

“The quick response and thinking of their sergeant likely saved precious time for their treatment,” Supt. Brown.

A third officer arrived at the scene as backup and shot the suspect, police said. The suspect was transported to Loyola Medical Center in critical condition.

Earlier this morning, two officers were shot in the line of duty while protecting West Side residents in the Homan Square neighborhood. I am relieved to report that both officers are stable, and the gunman is in custody. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 30, 2020

“This was another instance where our brave officers took someone off the street who had a very dangerous weapon and could have been wrecking havoc in a neighborhood,” Mayor Lightfoot said.

Both officers are in their 20s with two years on the force.

COPA is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can call 312-746-3609.