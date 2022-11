CHICAGO — Two Chicago men were charged with murder Thursday for shooting a 7-year-old on October 26.

Police said David Cervantes, 18, and Joseph Serrano, 19, were arrested Monday and charged with a felony count of first-degree murder for shooting Akeem Briscoe, a bystander in an incident that took place at the 2600 block of West Potomac.

According to police, the men were placed into custody and charged accordingly.