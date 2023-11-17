CALUMET CITY, Ill. — Two Chicago men were taken into custody and charged Monday after a security guard at River Oaks Mall was shot and killed last year, police said.

According to the Calumet City police department, 38-year-old Maxx Walker and Frank Adkins were taken into custody Monday and charged with first degree murder after the fatal shooting of 57-year-old Norman Thomas.

On Nov. 16, 2022, three men entered River Oaks Mall, shot Thomas and stormed into Flawless Diamond Store stealing jewelry and watches. The mall was closed for several days after the shooting to investigate the incident.

Thomas was a retired army veteran who served in desert storm. He was also a father and grandfather who loved the Bears.

“He was just a loving person; he had such a big heart. He had a heart so big to fit the universe,” his sister Angelique Thomas said to WGN.

In a statement released by the police department, the mayor said:

“While I am pleased with our detective division’s hard work to bring some form of closure to Mr. Thomas’s family, there is still a horrible void in which we have all felt since the inception of this tragedy. We are hopeful that prosecutors will aggressively pursue this matter,” Calumet City Mayor, Thaddeus Jones said.

This is the third arrest in connection with the incident. The family will join the Calumet City police department to share their fondest memories of Thomas Friday afternoon.