2 charged in incident that forced suburban high school to cancel homecoming dance

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. — Two men were charged Sunday in an incident that forced a suburban high school to abruptly cancel its homecoming dance over the weekend.

Demetrius Ross, 19, and Donny Starkes, 19, are both facing felony charges, including possession of a firearm on school grounds, Western Springs police said.



Lyons Township High School canceled their homecoming dance Saturday due to police activity that stemmed from a fight during the football game against Proviso West earlier in the day.

Police responded to reports of the fight as well as a report of a weapon on the school’s South Campus, which is located in Western Springs.

LT staff, students and parents/guardians, please check your email or view the image below for an important community update. @jltyrrell8 @LTHS_D204 pic.twitter.com/1bzFYegk2M — Brian Waterman (@LTWaterman) October 4, 2021

Based on descriptions given by an anonymous caller, officers located Ross and Starkes attempting to enter a car. Police searched the vehicle and recovered two guns.

Police said Ross and Starkes were both unarmed at the time they were detained by officers.

No injuries were reported.

Bond was set $10,000 for both Ross and Starkes.