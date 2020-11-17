2 charged after women attacked in South Loop park after writing ‘Biden 2020,’ political messages in chalk

CHICAGO — A 64-year-old woman and 21-year-old man are facing misdemeanor assault charges Monday after a spat over political messages written on the sidewalk inside a South Loop park ended in a physical confrontation earlier this month.

Nannies Alexis Hadac and Haylee Sandoval said they had just written “Biden 2020” and other messages in chalk during one of their regular visits to Women’s Park in the South Loop on November 4 when they were confronted by a woman.

After the initial confrontation got heated, Hadac followed the woman and began recording their encounter. As the camera was rolling, Hadac said the woman eventually grabbed her hair and began hitting her. She said the man began attacking both her and Sandoval as well.

The Chicago Police Department announced 64-year-old Lorena Petani and 21-year-old Lucio Zapata, who both live in the South Loop, are now facing misdemeanor battery charges in connection with the incident. Petani is facing one charge while Zapata is facing two.

While reporting from Block Club identified Petani and Zapata as mother and son, officials have not confirmed their relationship. Police did list the same address for both in announcing the charges.