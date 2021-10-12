2 charged after 59-year-old Zion woman critically wounded in stabbing

ZION, Ill. — Two people have been charged after a 59-year-old woman was critically wounded following a stabbing early Monday morning in Zion.

At around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 2900 block of Gabriel Avenue after a 911 call by a woman who said she was stabbed by two people were you still in hr home.

Police said they discovered two suspects fleeing from the residence when they arrived and they were placed into custody.

The 59-year-old woman was located suffering from multiple stab wounds and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Rachel Hope, 46, of Zion, and Teywain Rogers, 42, of Zion, were charged with attempted first degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery. Their bonds were set at $1,000,000.

Police said both Hope and Rogers knew the victim and recently took up temporary residence on the second floor of her home.