2 carjackings on same block hit Edgewater

CHICAGO — Two carjackings happened within the same block in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood — adding to the city’s increasing number of carjackings.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, four suspects stole a car at gunpoint from a man and his 17-year-old son who were sitting inside on the 1200 block of West Thorndale Avenue.

The suspects then spotted another car at a stop sign and carjacked that driver. They then took off, leaving the first car behind.

No one was injured and police are investigating. Police said the suspects were Black males, possibly teens, and were wearing hooded sweatshirts and dark clothing.

There have been nearly 200 carjackings in the city already this year.