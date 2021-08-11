2 Atlanta basketball coaches charged after teen dies of heatstroke

ATLANTA — Two coaches in a suburb of Atlanta have been charged in the death of a student.

The student, 16-year-old Imani Bell, died from heatstroke in 2019 after doing outdoor basketball drills at the school when the heat index was 106 degrees.

The coaches are charged with second degree murder and second degree cruelty to children. They were also charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

Bell collapsed after running laps and stairs with her teammates.

School district policy required outdoor athletic activities to be suspended when the temperature reaches 95 degrees.